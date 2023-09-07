With an average draft position that ranks him 97th at his position (289th overall), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 57.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 78th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 57.70 64.74 - Overall Rank 216 224 289 Position Rank 81 85 97

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Stats

Last season, Westbrook-Ikhine drew 50 targets and converted them into 25 receptions for 397 yards and three TDs, averaging 23.4 yards per tilt.

In his best performance last season -- Week 10 against the Denver Broncos -- Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 2 @Bills 1.3 4 1 13 0 Week 3 Raiders 4.0 3 3 40 0 Week 5 @Commanders 7.2 3 2 72 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 23.9 8 5 119 2 Week 11 @Packers 2.8 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Bengals 5.8 6 4 58 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8.3 8 3 23 1 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Texans 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.4 3 1 4 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0

