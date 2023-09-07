MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, September 7
The MLB schedule today, which includes the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, is sure to please.
You will find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (72-67) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54)
The Dodgers will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.313 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) play the Seattle Mariners (78-61)
The Mariners will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.320 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The New York Yankees (70-69) host the Detroit Tigers (63-76)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.233 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+140
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (90-48) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-361
|+284
|10.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Chicago Cubs (76-64) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.321 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CHC Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+142
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (64-76) play the Cleveland Guardians (67-73)
The Guardians will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Thursday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAA Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.