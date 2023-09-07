After collecting 67.1 fantasy points last season (66th among WRs), Chris Moore has an ADP of 471st overall (130th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Moore on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Chris Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 67.10 43.64 - Overall Rank 192 289 471 Position Rank 66 108 130

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Chris Moore 2022 Stats

Moore reeled in 48 balls last season on his way to 548 receiving yards and two scores.

In his best performance last season -- Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Moore accumulated 12.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 124 yards.

Rep Moore and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chris Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 3.1 3 3 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.4 4 2 14 0 Week 3 @Bears 6.3 3 3 63 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Raiders 8.0 4 2 20 1 Week 9 Eagles 10.5 5 4 43 1 Week 10 @Giants 7.0 6 3 70 0 Week 11 Commanders 2.3 7 5 20 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.7 3 2 7 0 Week 13 Browns 4.6 3 3 46 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 12.4 11 10 124 0 Week 15 Chiefs 4.2 8 4 42 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.5 4 2 25 0 Week 17 Jaguars 2.1 5 3 21 0 Week 18 @Colts 2.0 6 2 22 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.