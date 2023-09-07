Chigoziem Okonkwo is being drafted as the 13th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he generated 65.2 fantasy points last season (21st at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 65.20 82.18 - Overall Rank 199 183 121 Position Rank 21 12 13

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats

Okonkwo reeled in 32 balls last season on his way to 450 receiving yards and three scores.

Okonkwo picked up 12.5 fantasy points -- six catches, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 0.7 1 1 11 0 Week 4 @Colts 9.8 3 3 38 1 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.3 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 4.8 3 1 48 0 Week 10 Broncos 4.1 2 1 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 3.1 2 1 31 0 Week 12 Bengals 3.5 5 3 35 0 Week 13 @Eagles 6.8 5 4 68 0 Week 14 Jaguars 12.5 6 6 45 1 Week 15 @Chargers 6.0 5 4 54 0 Week 16 Texans 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 17 Cowboys 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10.2 4 3 42 1

