Chigoziem Okonkwo 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Chigoziem Okonkwo is being drafted as the 13th tight end off the board in summer drafts after he generated 65.2 fantasy points last season (21st at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|65.20
|82.18
|-
|Overall Rank
|199
|183
|121
|Position Rank
|21
|12
|13
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats
- Okonkwo reeled in 32 balls last season on his way to 450 receiving yards and three scores.
- Okonkwo picked up 12.5 fantasy points -- six catches, 45 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|0.7
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|9.8
|3
|3
|38
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|0.3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|4.8
|3
|1
|48
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|4.1
|2
|1
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|3.1
|2
|1
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|3.5
|5
|3
|35
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|6.8
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|12.5
|6
|6
|45
|1
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|6.0
|5
|4
|54
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|1.0
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|10.2
|4
|3
|42
|1
