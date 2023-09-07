The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) host the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Chiefs vs. Lions Insights (2022)

Last year, the Chiefs averaged 4.1 more points per game (29.2) than the Lions surrendered (25.1).

Detroit scored 26.6 points per game last season, 4.9 more than Kansas City gave up (21.7).

The Chiefs averaged 413.6 yards per game last year, 21.2 more yards than the 392.4 the Lions gave up per contest.

Detroit racked up 51.8 more yards per game (380) than Kansas City allowed per matchup (328.2) last season.

Last year the Chiefs ran for 30.6 fewer yards per game (115.9) than the Lions allowed per outing (146.5).

Last year Detroit ran for 21.0 more yards per game (128.2) than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).

The Chiefs turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (22) last season.

Detroit turned the ball over 15 times last season, five fewer times than Kansas City forced turnovers (20).

Chiefs Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Chiefs scored 25.1 points per game and gave up 19.4. That's less than they scored (29.2) and allowed (21.7) overall.

The Chiefs' average yards gained (395.9) and conceded (325.5) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 413.6 and 328.2, respectively.

At home, Kansas City racked up 303.9 passing yards per game and conceded 204.5. That's more than it gained overall (297.8), and less than it allowed (220.9).

At home, the Chiefs racked up 92 rushing yards per game and conceded 121. That's less than they gained overall (115.9), and more than they allowed (107.2).

In home games, the Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs and allowed 28.2% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they converted (48.7%) and allowed (38.3%) overall.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 Detroit - NBC 9/17/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 9/24/2023 Chicago - FOX 10/1/2023 at New York - NBC

Lions Away Performance (2022)

The Lions scored 19.4 points per game in road games a season ago (7.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 24.9 in away games (0.2 less than overall).

On the road, the Lions racked up 343.9 yards per game and conceded 385.8. That was less than they gained (380) and allowed (392.4) overall.

Detroit's averages of passing yards gained (235.4) and allowed (228.5) in away games were both lower than its overall averages of 251.8 and 245.8, respectively.

The Lions accumulated 108.5 rushing yards per game on the road (19.7 less than their overall average), and conceded 157.3 on the road (10.8 more than overall).

The Lions converted 34% of third downs on the road last year (6.8% lower than their overall average), and conceded 38.4% in away games (6.7% lower than overall).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City - NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle - FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video

