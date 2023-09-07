Andrew Knizner vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .243.
- Knizner has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.5%).
- In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.258
|AVG
|.227
|.301
|OBP
|.269
|.433
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|26/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
