Willson Contreras vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 66 of 114 games this season (57.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 35 games this year (30.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year (39 of 114), with two or more runs nine times (7.9%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.260
|AVG
|.242
|.345
|OBP
|.345
|.445
|SLG
|.429
|21
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|29
|51/21
|K/BB
|57/24
|5
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8).
