Nolan Arenado vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 138 hits, batting .271 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this season (90 of 131), with at least two hits 37 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this season (38.2%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.284
|AVG
|.257
|.336
|OBP
|.303
|.477
|SLG
|.482
|26
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|14
|41
|RBI
|46
|49/21
|K/BB
|45/16
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strider (16-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 159 1/3 innings pitched, with 245 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualifying pitchers.
