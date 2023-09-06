Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 138 hits, batting .271 this season with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 68.7% of his games this season (90 of 131), with at least two hits 37 times (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven in a run in 50 games this season (38.2%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .284 AVG .257 .336 OBP .303 .477 SLG .482 26 XBH 26 12 HR 14 41 RBI 46 49/21 K/BB 45/16 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings