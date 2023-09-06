Spencer Strider will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (90-47) on Wednesday, September 6 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78), who will counter with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Cardinals have been listed as +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-300). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -310 +250 - 9.5 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 123 games this season and won 82 (66.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have gone 3-2 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 25 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+275) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.