Tommy Edman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (coming off going 1-for-2) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Braves Player Props
|Cardinals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while batting .246.
- Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 with one homer during his last outings.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 65 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|49
|.264
|AVG
|.224
|.320
|OBP
|.297
|.396
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|14
|34/14
|K/BB
|33/17
|15
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.