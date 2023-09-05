The Atlanta Braves (90-46) host the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Dodgers, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Pirates.

The Braves will look to Mike Soroka against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (6-10).

Cardinals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-10) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 164 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.66, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Mikolas enters the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Mikolas is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Miles Mikolas vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .275 batting average, and is first in the league with 1284 total hits and first in MLB action with 789 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.501) and are first in all of MLB with 259 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Mikolas has a 7.5 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .346.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

Soroka has been named the starter for the Braves and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

