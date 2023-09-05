The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 186 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 424 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 615 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-10) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Padres W 6-5 Home Zack Thompson Seth Lugo 8/30/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Miles Mikolas Rich Hill 9/1/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Dakota Hudson Mitch Keller 9/2/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Home Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 9/3/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Zack Thompson Johan Oviedo 9/5/2023 Braves - Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves - Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves - Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds - Away Zack Thompson Brandon Williamson 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.