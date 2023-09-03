The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 2-for-3 last time out, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In seven of 11 games this season (63.6%), Palacios has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Palacios has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .250 AVG .429 .250 OBP .467 .313 SLG .714 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

