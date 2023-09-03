Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has had a hit in 87 of 132 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 45 times (34.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (15.9%).
  • He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 63
.280 AVG .271
.385 OBP .339
.467 SLG .439
25 XBH 23
12 HR 10
37 RBI 33
78/44 K/BB 55/26
6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 147 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo (8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
