Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) host the FCS Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are heavily favored, by 35 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-35)
|53.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-35)
|53.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Vanderbilt (-35.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends
Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
