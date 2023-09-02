The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) host the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavily favored, by 50.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. UT Martin matchup.

UT Martin vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

UT Martin vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UT Martin put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

Georgia covered eight times in 15 games with a spread last season.

The Bulldogs were favored by 50.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

