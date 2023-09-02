Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Thomas Hatch. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .232 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has recorded a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including eight multi-hit games (13.3%).
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has an RBI in 12 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 60 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.216
|.339
|OBP
|.290
|.453
|SLG
|.340
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hatch (1-1) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.