Tommy Edman vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .241.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 109 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.2% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.9% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|49
|.256
|AVG
|.224
|.305
|OBP
|.297
|.391
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|14
|33/11
|K/BB
|33/17
|13
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hatch (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
