Tennessee vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will play host to the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the matchup. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1350
|BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-28)
|56
|-5000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-4500
|+1600
|FanDuel
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Tennessee compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Volunteers covered the spread three times last season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 28-point favorites.
- Virginia went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
