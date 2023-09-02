Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Tennessee went 10-3-0 ATS last season.

The Volunteers were favored by 28 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Virginia won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.