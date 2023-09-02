Tennessee vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-28)
|55.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-28)
|56
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-5000
|+1450
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Tennessee won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
- The Volunteers were 3-0 ATS last season when playing as at least 28-point favorites.
- Virginia went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Virginia
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
