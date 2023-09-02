Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the matchup. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Tennessee covered 10 times in 13 games with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 28-point favorites last season, the Volunteers had an ATS record of 3-0.

Virginia put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last season.

Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Virginia To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.