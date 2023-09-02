Tennessee vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-28)
|56
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-4500
|+1600
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Tennessee went 10-3-0 ATS last season.
- The Volunteers had an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 28-point favorites last season.
- Virginia compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Virginia
|To Win the ACC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
