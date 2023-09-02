Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Tennessee had the 93rd-ranked defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 525.5 yards per game. Virginia was a bottom-25 scoring offense last season, ranking eighth-worst with 17 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 49th in the FBS (24 points allowed per game).

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee vs. Virginia Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee Virginia 525.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (125th) 405.4 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (6th) 199.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (101st) 326.1 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221 (79th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Hendon Hooker recorded a passing stat line last season of 3,135 yards with a 69.6% completion rate (229-for-329), 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, and an average of 241.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 104 carries for 430 yards and five TDs.

Last year, Jaylen Wright ran for 875 yards on 146 attempts (67.3 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

Jabari Small collected 734 rushing yards on 157 carries and 13 touchdowns last season.

Jalin Hyatt hauled in 67 catches for 1,267 yards (97.5 per game) while being targeted 90 times. He also scored 15 touchdowns.

Bru McCoy amassed 667 yards on 52 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 51.3 receiving yards per game.

Ramel Keyton grabbed 31 passes on 51 targets for 562 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 43.2 receiving yards per game.

Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

Brennan Armstrong completed 54.6% of his passes to throw for 2,210 and seven touchdowns last season. Armstrong also contributed on the ground, collecting six touchdowns on 37.1 yards per game.

Perris Jones ran for two touchdowns on 365 yards a year ago.

Keytaon Thompson averaged 57.9 receiving yards over the course of the 2022 season.

Dontayvion Wicks averaged 43 receiving yards on 7.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. played his way to 165 receiving yards (16.5 ypg) last season.

