The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face off against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. The over/under is 56.5 for this matchup.

On offense, Tennessee was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best in the FBS by compiling 525.5 yards per game. It ranked 93rd on defense (405.4 yards allowed per game). Virginia averaged 344.0 yards per game offensively last year (103rd in the FBS), and it allowed 357.5 yards per game (45th) on the other side of the ball.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Tennessee vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -28 -110 -110 56.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1350

Week 1 SEC Betting Trends

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee beat the spread 10 times in 13 games last season.

The Volunteers covered the spread three times last season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 28-point favorites.

There were seven Tennessee games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

Tennessee went 8-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Cavaliers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1350 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 98.0%.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Hendon Hooker passed for 3,135 yards (241.2 per game), with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.6%.

On the ground, Hooker scored five touchdowns and accumulated 430 yards.

In the passing game, Jalin Hyatt scored 15 TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 1,267 yards (97.5 per game).

Jabari Small ran for 734 yards (56.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Also, Small had 12 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright ran for 875 yards (67.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

Aaron Beasley had 68 tackles, 11.0 TFL, and three sacks last year.

Trevon Flowers delivered 56 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Byron Young amassed 32 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and seven sacks.

Tamarion McDonald registered 2.0 TFL, 47 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

