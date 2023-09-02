The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (42 points per game) and best in scoring defense (3 points allowed per game). Tennessee State ranked 24th-worst in total offense (315 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 56th with 363.4 yards allowed per game.

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee State Notre Dame 315 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (55th) 363.4 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (29th) 133.5 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (35th) 181.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.2 (98th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis completed 54.8% of his passes to throw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse averaged 55.7 rushing yards per game and accumulated two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Devon Starling rushed for 49.1 yards per game and averaged 20.1 receiving yards per game. He also scored two touchdowns.

JJ Holloman averaged 32.1 yards on three receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Chevalier Brenson hauled in one touchdown and had 329 receiving yards (29.9 ypg) in 2022.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 251 yards (251 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.6% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 16 times for 95 yards (95 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught two passes for 26 yards.

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball four times this year and racked up 40 yards (40 per game).

Jaden Greathouse has hauled in three receptions for 68 yards (68 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has put up a 63-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in four passes on four targets.

Deion Colzie's three grabs have yielded 45 yards and one touchdown.

