Phillies vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
The Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) and Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) will look for batters to extend hit streaks when they square off Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at American Family Field. Trea Turner is currently on a 12-game streak for the Phillies, and William Contreras has hit safely in 11 straight games for the Brewers.
The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-8, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Colin Rea.
Phillies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-8, 4.30 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (12-8) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.30 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Aaron Nola vs. Brewers
- The Brewers have scored 589 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1045 hits, 28th in baseball, with 139 home runs (22nd in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI over 7 1/3 innings.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea
- Rea will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 33-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
