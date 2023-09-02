The Memphis Tigers (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis ranked 39th in total offense (422.5 yards per game) and 51st in total defense (363.4 yards allowed per game) last season. From an offensive standpoint, Bethune-Cookman ranked 71st in the FCS with 366.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 90th in total defense (410.5 yards allowed per contest).

Memphis vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics (2022)

Memphis Bethune-Cookman 422.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.1 (68th) 363.4 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (81st) 142.4 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.5 (72nd) 280.1 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (59th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Memphis Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Seth Henigan produced 3,571 passing yards (274.7 per game), a 64.1% completion percentage, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 289 rushing yards on 146 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 22.2 rushing yards per game).

Last season Jevyon Ducker took 110 rushing attempts for 544 yards (41.8 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Asa Martin put up 435 yards on 85 carries (33.5 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last season. He was also successful in the air, catching 36 passes for 312 yards (24.0 per game) and one TD.

In the previous season, Eddie Lewis grabbed 42 passes (on 71 targets) for 615 yards (47.3 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Caden Prieskorn also impressed receiving last season. He had 48 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 66 times.

Javon Ivory reeled in 46 passes on 72 targets for 586 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 45.1 receiving yards per game.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalon Jones completed 58.6% of his passes to throw for 2,275 and 14 touchdowns last season. Jones also contributed with his legs, accumulating five touchdowns on 53.3 yards per game.

Que'Shaun Byrd averaged 73.0 rushing yards and tallied nine rushing touchdowns. Byrd complemented his rushing performance with 2.2 receptions per game to average 15.8 receiving yards.

Marcus Riley averaged 49.0 yards on 3.4 receptions per game and racked up five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Kemari Averett caught 39 passes last season on his way to 445 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Dylaan Lee caught 21 passes on his way to 270 receiving yards a season ago.

