Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
In the contest between the Chattanooga Mocs and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, September 2 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Mocs to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Chattanooga (-14.7)
|61.7
|Chattanooga 38, North Alabama 23
Week 1 SoCon Predictions
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of seven of Mocs games last season went over the point total.
Mocs vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Alabama
|28.5
|41.5
|34.8
|33.3
|24
|46.2
|Chattanooga
|29.1
|20.6
|35.6
|16.6
|23.7
|24
