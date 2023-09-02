Saturday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) at 7:15 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-5 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the mound, while Thomas Hatch (1-1) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 30, or 45.5%, of those games.

St. Louis is 15-16 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 60.8% chance to win.

St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule