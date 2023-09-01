Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games in Tennessee Today

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Seahawks Moneyline: -175

-175 Titans Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 41.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.