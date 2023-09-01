Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Tennessee Today

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Chattanooga (-4.5)

Chattanooga (-4.5) Chattanooga Moneyline: -200

-200 Gardner-Webb Moneyline: +165

+165 Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Vanderbilt (-3.5)

Vanderbilt (-3.5) Total: 143.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Indiana State Sycamores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Indiana State (-17.5)

Indiana State (-17.5) Total: 157.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Memphis Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Memphis (-2.5)

Memphis (-2.5) Memphis Moneyline: -145

-145 Virginia Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 130.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: TNT

TNT Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-6.5)

Pelicans (-6.5) Pelicans Moneyline: -275

-275 Grizzlies Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 232.5

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (-110)

Canucks (-110) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Saint Mary's Gaels

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5) Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline: -2000

-2000 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +1000

+1000 Total: 119.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.