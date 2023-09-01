Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to put money on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games to Bet on Today

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Canucks (+120)

Canucks (+120) Total: 6.5

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Texas A&M-CC (-13.5)

Texas A&M-CC (-13.5) Total: 152.5

Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo)

BSSUN, Space City Home Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-4.5)

Heat (-4.5) Heat Moneyline: -185

-185 Rockets Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 219.5

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+105)

Flyers (+105) Total: 6

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

BSSE, NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bulls (-6.5)

Bulls (-6.5) Bulls Moneyline: -250

-250 Hornets Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 215.5

McNeese Cowboys vs. Northwestern State Demons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Northwestern State (-19.5)

Northwestern State (-19.5) Total: 141.5

Delaware State Hornets vs. Morgan State Bears

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Morgan State (-3.5)

Morgan State (-3.5) Total: 145.5

Prairie View A&M Panthers vs. Southern Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel:

Spread Favorite: Southern (-6.5)

Southern (-6.5) Total: 143.5

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,ALT,NESN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Avalanche (-125)

Avalanche (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Bruins (+105)

Bruins (+105) Total: 6

Texas Southern Tigers vs. Grambling Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana TV Channel:

Spread Favorite: Grambling (-1.5)

Grambling (-1.5) Total: 132.5

