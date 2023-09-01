Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Tennessee Today

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) Jaguars Moneyline: -225

-225 Titans Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 42.5

Drake Bulldogs vs. Belmont Bruins

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Belmont (-4.5)

Belmont (-4.5) Total: 155.5

SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Memphis (-6.5)

Memphis (-6.5) Total: 149.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

AZFamily, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -175

-175 Grizzlies Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 229.5

