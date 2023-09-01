Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Tennessee Today

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Morehead State Eagles

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Morehead State (-9.5)

Morehead State (-9.5) Total: 144.5

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Vanderbilt (-13.5)

Vanderbilt (-13.5) Total: 157.5

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: UNC Greensboro (-7.5)

UNC Greensboro (-7.5) Total: 140.5

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Total: 143.5

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+,BSSW,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSSW,BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-175)

Stars (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (+145)

Predators (+145) Total: 6

