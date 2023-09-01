Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Have the urge to put money on one of today's games but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Tennessee Today

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Evansville Purple Aces

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Evansville (-7.5)

Evansville (-7.5) Evansville Moneyline: -300

-300 UT Martin Moneyline: +240

+240 Total: 160.5

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Thunder Moneyline: -500

-500 Grizzlies Moneyline: +360

+360 Total: 229.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.