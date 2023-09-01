Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Tennessee Today

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)

Iowa State (-10.5) Iowa State Moneyline: -400

-400 Memphis Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 57.5

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. East Carolina Pirates

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: East Carolina (-8.5)

East Carolina (-8.5) East Carolina Moneyline: -450

-450 East Tennessee State Moneyline: +320

+320 Total: 138.5

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-110)

Red Wings (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)

Predators (-110) Total: 6.5

