Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the process.
Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.
Games in Tennessee Today
Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Iowa State (-10.5)
- Iowa State Moneyline: -400
- Memphis Moneyline: +310
- Total: 57.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. East Carolina Pirates
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: East Carolina (-8.5)
- East Carolina Moneyline: -450
- East Tennessee State Moneyline: +320
- Total: 138.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-110)
- Moneyline Underdog: Predators (-110)
- Total: 6.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.