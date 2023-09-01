On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (.439 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • In 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (34.6%).
  • In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 42 games this year (32.3%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (57 of 130), with two or more runs 16 times (12.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 63
.286 AVG .271
.395 OBP .339
.480 SLG .439
25 XBH 23
12 HR 10
36 RBI 33
75/44 K/BB 55/26
6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 179 strikeouts through 163 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
