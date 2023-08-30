On Wednesday, Richie Palacios (coming off going 0-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios is batting .296 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In six of 10 games this season, Palacios has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Padres

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.154 AVG .429
.154 OBP .467
.231 SLG .714
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
1/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill (7-13) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 133 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.28), 53rd in WHIP (1.489), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
