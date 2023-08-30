How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are eighth-best in MLB play with 179 total home runs.
- St. Louis is ninth in baseball, slugging .426.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (596 total).
- The Cardinals' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- St. Louis has a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 29th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Mikolas has 10 quality starts this year.
- Mikolas will try to pick up his 24th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-1
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|W 6-5
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Rich Hill
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|-
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|-
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
