Wednesday's contest at Busch Stadium has the San Diego Padres (62-71) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (57-76) at 2:15 PM ET (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Padres, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (6-10) against the Padres and Rich Hill (7-13).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 29 (44.6%) of those contests.

St. Louis is 32-42 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 596 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule