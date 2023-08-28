The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

O'Neill has picked up a hit in 37 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

O'Neill has an RBI in 12 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .263 AVG .216 .358 OBP .290 .484 SLG .340 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 27/14 K/BB 31/10 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings