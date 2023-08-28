Tommy Edman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.
- In 57.1% of his 105 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.256
|AVG
|.224
|.301
|OBP
|.297
|.385
|SLG
|.437
|13
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|33/17
|10
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 2.79 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks first, 1.268 WHIP ranks 37th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
