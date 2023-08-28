Taylor Motter vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Taylor Motter -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is hitting .178 with three doubles and five walks.
- Motter has gotten a hit in 11 of 27 games this year (40.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this year.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.205
|AVG
|.147
|.244
|OBP
|.216
|.256
|SLG
|.176
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 2.79 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
