There is a lot to be excited about on Monday's soccer schedule, including Atlético Madrid squaring off against A.C. Milan Women in a International Women's Soccer match.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch International Women's Soccer: Atlético Madrid vs A.C. Milan Women

  • League: International Women's Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Wehda FC vs Al-Ittihad Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ettifaq FC

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Demirspor vs Besiktas JK

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Annecy FC vs AS Saint-Étienne

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch International Women's Soccer: Paris Saint Germain vs Liverpool

  • League: International Women's Soccer
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Rio Ave vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers: Guyana vs Canada

  • League: 2024 Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship Qualifiers
  • Game Time: 5:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer:

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Deportivo Cuenca vs Técnico Universitario

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

