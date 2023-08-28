On Monday, Nolan Gorman (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 45 walks while batting .237.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Gorman has had a hit in 61 of 106 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 106), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this year (33.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (17.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40 of 106 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .292 AVG .188 .376 OBP .278 .585 SLG .385 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 70/23 4 SB 3

