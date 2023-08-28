Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Nolan Arenado and others are listed when the San Diego Padres visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday (first pitch at 7:45 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (135 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .281/.329/.501 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 137 hits with 26 doubles, 21 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.364/.455 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Snell Stats

The Padres will send Blake Snell (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Snell has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.79), 37th in WHIP (1.268), and second in K/9 (11.7).

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Aug. 22 6.0 6 3 3 8 2 vs. Orioles Aug. 16 6.0 3 2 2 5 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 6.0 2 2 2 7 4 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Blake Snell's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soto Stats

Soto has 119 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 109 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.400/.485 so far this year.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.368/.441 on the season.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.