Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .260.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Knizner has had an RBI in 18 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (38.9%), including six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .294 AVG .227 .341 OBP .269 .494 SLG .466 9 XBH 9 4 HR 6 16 RBI 12 19/5 K/BB 25/5 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings