Tyler O'Neill vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (14.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- O'Neill has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this year (12 of 57), with two or more RBI three times (5.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.263
|AVG
|.216
|.358
|OBP
|.290
|.484
|SLG
|.340
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|31/10
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.49 ERA in 160 1/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
