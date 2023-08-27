The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Palacios will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Palacios has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Palacios has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
.222 AVG .500
.222 OBP .538
.333 SLG .833
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
0/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.49 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 22nd.
